John Malkovich without super green pass: the Venetian hotel does not allow him to enter

In the Lagoon the rules apply to everyone, including celebrities. And so John Malkovich had to abandon the idea of ​​staying in the suite overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice. Without a super green pass, the actor was not allowed access to theDanieli Hotel, one of the most exclusive luxury destinations (in the past the setting for international sets such as The Tourist with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp).

The news was spread by The Gazzettino: the 68-year-old US actor was thus housed by the production in a private residence because the certificate (according to a source Handle) expired. In town for the filming of Ripley, the Sky TV series in eight episodes based on the novels of Patricia Highsmith and inspired by the film by Anthony Minghella, she undergoes molecular swabs on the set every two days, but this did not prevent the crew from having about a hundred cases for Covid-19. In place of Matt Damon this time there is Andrew Scott, very talented interpreter of the nemesis of Sherlock in the British detective series played by Benedict Cumberbatch. With him on the set also Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flinn.

The shooting calendar includes a month of Venetian settings (some also inside the Hotel Danieli), places that Malkovich knows very well when they hosted him for the series The New Pope by Paolo Sorrentino. The troupe is assisted by a private mobile structure in the Piazza San Marco area, near the Pietà, to monitor the health of all employees.

Just a few days ago the first (paparazzi) images of the Fifties atmosphere of the locations were released, captured by director Steve Zaillian (Oscar winner for the screenplay of Schinder’s List).

The problems related to the pandemic are not new in the film environment (even if the Cinema Exhibition has scored two editions that are nothing short of miraculous). Something similar happened to Tom Cruise and his staff during the takes of Mission Impossible 7, which is why the star in 2020 had been the protagonist of a scene during filming.

From the hotel, however, maximum discretion on the treatment of John Malkovich, whom the Rai Uno audience saw among Roberto Bolle’s guests on the show Dance with me. «We can’t – he answered The Corriere del Veneto the director Gianrico Esposito – neither confirm nor deny news about our guests or on their reservations. What we can say is that our reception respects all the laws in force, therefore, at the time of check-in we check the validity of the Super green pass of all booked guests. If the certification is not in order, we cannot proceed with the booking ».