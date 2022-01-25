“John McEnroe can help me with serve and play at the net. This year 60 matches and fewer tournaments ”- OA Sport

Jannik Sinner is preparing to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022. The Italian tennis player will take the field tomorrow (Wednesday 26 January, not before 05.00) to challenge the terrifying Greek on Melbourne’s outdoor hardcourt. The South Tyrolean has all the credentials to face the number 4 in the world and seek the luxury victory that would be worth the access to the semifinal, equaling what Matteo Berrettini did today.

Jannik Sinner was a guest at Eurosport’s Cube and focused a bit on what his seasonal goals are: “I just want to play match after match, try to play the best way. My goal is to play roughly 60 matchesbut maybe do a little less tournaments and therefore the hope is to move forward in a couple of the most important tournaments. I’m happy to be in the quarters, but the important thing is not to put pressure on me and improve every day“.

Australian Open 2022: Sinner dreams of the first Grand Slam semi-final, but there is the Tsitsipas obstacle to overcome

We continue to talk about the possible supercoach who should join the 20-year-old’s staff. The number 10 of the ATP ranking pointed out: “It would be important for me to have a different opinion. I try to take extra things from someone who has had an important history and I always try to grow not only as a player but also as a person. Having someone tell me how to handle the big points in the big tournaments, how to behave off the court – that might help. There will be someone to help me, but I can’t say who“.

The super coach could be the legendary John McEnroeJannik Sinner spoke about him: “He is a man of great characterhas already helped Riccardo Piatti with Milos Raonic. He can help me with the net game and serve, we’ll see“.

Photo: Lapresse