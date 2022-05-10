John Mulaney and Olivia Munn dress their baby in a Fendi tracksuit

ads

More about: john mulaney John Mulaney’s ex Anna Marie Tendler feels ‘weird vibes’ on Mother’s Day Pete Davidson: John Mulaney told me to spread the rumor Kanye West has polio Best Star Photos of the week: Oh baby! Kim K. and John Mulaney spend time with her children Olivia Munn shares adorable new photos of John Mulaney with her son

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn shared a photo in a public bathroom that was less than luxurious, but the same can’t be said for their son’s Fendi hoodies.

On Monday, Munn posted a mirror selfie with her comedian boyfriend and their 7-month-old baby, Malcolm.

The 41-year-old “The Predator” star captioned the family photos: “A lockable single occupancy public restroom…a luxury for parents.”

Little Malcolm wore a pale blue Fendi’s Kids velvet baseball jacket ($495) and matching joggers ($370).

“I have the same tracksuit,” Mulaney joked in the comments, to which “property brother” Drew Scott replied, “Let’s see the twin outfits side by side!”

Mommy and me attire is all the rage these days, so why not introduce stylish daddy and me looks?

Malcolm isn’t the only celebrity baby sporting the designer label. Andy Cohen’s son Ben wore a $400 pair of Fendi pants to brunch at Morandi in 2019, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is famously a Fendi fan.

Comedian John Mulaney joked that he has the same tracksuit. oliviamunn/Instagram

Mulaney, 39, was previously married to photographer Anna Marie Tendler, and often discussed their relationship during their stand-up sessions. Their high-profile split ended in January 2022 after seven years of marriage.

On Mother’s Day, Tendler posted about feeling “all the weird vibes” while cradling his beloved dog, Petunia, whom he previously shared with Mulaney.

“It’s okay to sit with them,” he told his concerned supporters.

In January, the multimedia artist revealed that she wants to freeze her eggs. “There were things that she hadn’t even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it doesn’t feel like a closed door, it’s something I ruminate on a lot,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

John Mulaney has been sharing sweet snaps of his son on social media.

Mulaney seemed to have a much lighter Mother’s Day as she posted a selfie with her son and wrote to Munn, “Malcolm loves you so much. He told me. In the past week.”

ads