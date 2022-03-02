John Mulaney brought his son with Olivia Munn to the set of Saturday Night Live and shows rare backstage photos of hosting concert

BEFORE hosting Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney took his son Malcolm to the show’s iconic set and took behind-the-scenes photos.

The Big Mouth star announced that he was having a baby with Olivia Munn after completing a stint in rehab following a relapse.

After appearing on SNL, John took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of his son on set.

In the first of those photos, the Chicago native posed in front of a Studio 8H sign while holding his son in his arms.

Another photo showed three-month-old Malcolm looking over his father’s shoulder as he stood in front of Seth Meyers, who appeared to be opening a locker room door.

John also posted a photo of himself holding a large sandwich. Malcolm did not appear in the snapshot.

The photo dump included several photos of the comedian rehearsing his skits with the cast of SNL.

There also seemed to be some photos from the night of the show.

John captioned his post: “No better way to spend a week.”

Saturday’s show marked his first appearance on SNL since returning from rehab.

During his opening monologue, John addressed his battle with addiction.

He opened with, “It’s amazing to be hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

“For many, many reasons, I am grateful to be here tonight after a very difficult year. It’s wonderful to be in a place that has always emphasized sobriety and mental health.

“Since the last time I was a host, different things have happened. In December (2020), I went to a friend’s apartment for dinner. But it wasn’t dinner. It was an intervention for me, my least favorite type of intervention.”

“When I walked into my intervention, I knew immediately that it was an intervention.

“Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathering, and your first thought is, ‘This is probably an intervention on my drug problem?'”

The TV writer revealed that he had to get rid of his drug dealer and went into detail about their final exchange.

“It’s called ‘breaking up with your drug dealer.’ I texted my main distributor, Arvin; I shouldn’t have said his name, but it’s okay, you don’t know him.

“I told him, ‘Hey, I’m removing you and blocking you. Now I’m sober, I’ll never buy drugs again.

“But I’m very polite, so I didn’t know how to finish the text, so I said: ‘But thank you, for all the nights that turned into days and your inspiring professionalism.’

“Before I can delete and lock it, he texts me and says, ‘Hey, I’m so proud of you. I’m so happy you’re sober. You know, I only bought drugs to sell to you, because I was worried about you and didn’t want you to get worse off the streets.’”

“So, I text him back and say, ‘You sweet man. Did you just buy drugs to sell me? Did you sell drugs to other people?’

“He said, ‘No, I’m a painter. We’ve talked about this.’ Ladies and gentlemen, I have no idea how I know this person. So I texted him: ‘How come you sold me drugs?’

“There are many stories of drug dealers turning innocent people into drug addicts, but I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.”

John continued: “Life is so much better and happier now. I have a 12 week old son.

“I am very excited, he is a very good guy to be someone who cannot vote. His legs are like little panties and I want to eat him.”

Reflecting on the birth of her son, she said: “We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth and she’s crying a little bit, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put him on the warmer under this big bright light and the light shines in her eyes .

“Just look into the light and [he squints]. He was upset, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A cop in an awkward situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He is a very good boy ».

John announced that Olivia was pregnant with his child in 2021 during an appearance on Seth Meyer’s late night show.

He shared, “I went to rehab in September. [2020]I left in October, I moved out of my ex-wife’s house.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started dating a wonderful woman named Olivia. … And we are going to have a baby together.”

Malcolm was born in November 2021.

