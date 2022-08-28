John Mulaney celebrates his 40th birthday with Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

ads

Looks like he’s not “Kid Gorgeous” anymore.

After making it big 4-0 on August 26, John Mulaney shared photos taken the night of his birthday on Instagram that captured the comedian with Olivia Munn and their 9-month-old son, Malcolm, surrounded by white and gold balloons and streamers in the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Judging by the totally empty theater, the moment apparently unfolded after Mulaney’s Friday night performance of “From Scratch,” his latest stand-up special which is on tour now.

“There really is no better way to turn 40,” the “SNL” alum captioned a photo showing him sitting directly onstage while holding Malcolm, who appears to be preoccupied with a tangle of metallic streamers, in his lap.

Mulaney sat onstage with her son Malcolm, who seemed more interested in the birthday decorations.

The comedian also shared a story in which his son Malcolm appears completely trapped in the metallic streamers.

Mulaney spent a few moments looking at the theater while holding her son.

In another snapshot, which Mulaney posted to Instagram Stories, Malcolm appears to have become even more engrossed in the strips of sparkly birthday tinsel as his father watches. Text superimposed over the comedian’s head proclaims “40,” while Malcolm’s head floats with his age, “9 months, 2 days.”

Brief clips shared on his Stories capture the Emmy-winning artist standing while holding Malcolm, who had evidently just tasted white cake icing, much of it ending up on his face.

Yet another shot shows the entire family together posing on stage, with Mulaney kissing Munn, 42, on the forehead and holding Malcolm as the baby licks the icing off her hand.

Mulaney and Munn’s 9-month-old son, Malcolm, seemed delighted with the decorations…and the taste of the icing. Instagram/@johnmulaney

“I’m turning 40 with my family and a fistful of icing,” Mulaney wrote in caption.

It’s no secret that the “Big Mouth” showrunner spent his final years as a 30-something causing a whirlwind of personal turmoil, beginning with a relapse into drug and alcohol addiction while in quarantine during the pandemic before enduring a intervention, organized by a number of his old friends and creative collaborators, including Seth Meyers and Nick Kroll, and will end up in rehab at the end of 2020.

Mulaney has leaned toward family life after his stint in rehab. Getty Images for Disney

Shortly after leaving rehab in February 2021, Mulaney filed for divorce from his partner Anna Marie Tendler, whom he had been married to since 2014.

By May, it was public knowledge that he and Munn were a couple, and news broke that the couple was expecting a baby together in September.

