John Mulaney Discusses Fatherhood and Sobriety in ‘SNL’ Monologue

ads

More about: John Mulaney Olivia Munn shares video of John Mulaney doting on son Malcolm John Mulaney and Olivia Munn drop baby off at home for Super Bowl 2022 date night meeting John Mulaney’s baby

Like father Like Son.

John Mulaney addressed sobriety and his son with Olivia Munn, Malcolm, in his “Saturday Night” monologue this weekend, joking about the exact moment he knew the baby was his Mini-Me.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend just gave birth and she’s crying a little bit, so they take him to this heater on the other side of the delivery room. [He’s] under this big bright light, and the light shines in his eyes,” the 39-year-old comedian said.

“Just look into the light and [he squints]. He was upset, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ An educated man in an awkward situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He is a very good boy.

Mulaney, who was hosting the NBC stalwart for the fifth time, also got candid about sobriety and his relationship with Munn, 41, during the opening monologue.

“For many, many reasons, I am grateful to be here tonight after a very difficult year,” he began.

The comedian welcomed his first child with Munn in November 2021.Instagram

“It’s wonderful to be in a place that always emphasizes sobriety and mental health,” he joked. “Since the last time I was a host, different things have happened… Life is much better and happier now. I have a 12 week old son. I’m so excited, he’s a great guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little panties and I want to eat him”.

Mulaney hosted “SNL” for the fifth time. NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

Mulaney and Munn became new parents when she gave birth to their son in Los Angeles on November 24. It was just a few months after he filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

The couple had been married for seven years when he started the process in July, leaving his artist wife shocked. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” Tendler said in a statement at the time, referencing his ex’s 2020 rehab stint for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

The father-son duo pose for a sweet snap. Instagram

Just a week after announcing they had called it quits, news broke that Mulaney was dating Munn. He later confirmed during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he would become a father.

“I got into this relationship that has been really beautiful with someone amazing,” she said at the time. “And we’re going to have a baby together. He was nervous when he was about to break the news!”

ads