John Mulaney Plans ‘SNL’ Return, Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía to Debut

John Mulaney will return to saturday night live this month, while Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía will debut as hosts and musical guests, respectively, in March.

SNL will return on February 26 with Mulaney hosting the show for the fifth time and LCD Soundystem as the musical guest for the second time (he previously appeared on the show in May 2017). On March 5, Oscar Isaac will make his SNL debut, while Charli XCX will make her second late appearance after her December performance was canceled as SNL reduced its output during Omicron’s rise. Finally, SNLThe March 12 episode will feature the debuts of Kravitz and Rosalía.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

For Mulaney, his SNL The return comes as he continues to work on his new stand-up act on tour, though it will still be one of the first major media appearances he’s made in a long time. In September, he appeared on Late night with Seth Meyers, where he detailed a tumultuous year that had spilled over into the tabloids as he got divorced, battled addiction and went back to rehab. During the show, Mulaney also announced that he and actress Olivia Munn are expecting a child together; Munn gave birth in December.

As for the other hosts, Isaac is coming off a busy year in which he appeared in everything from the animated movie, the addams family 2to box office success dune and the famous Indians card counter and scenes of a marriage (this last TV miniseries). Coming soon to appear in the Disney+/Marvel series, moon knightwhich arrives on March 30. And Kravitz will appear as Catwoman in the batmanreleased on March 4, while also recently starring in Steven Soderbergh’s new thriller, kimi.

In the meantime, SNLLCD Soundsystem’s upcoming musical guests haven’t announced any imminent new music, but the group returned to the stage last year for a series of shows at New York venue Brooklyn Steel (some of which were canceled due to Omicron’s surge). before said). ). The band also starred in an Amazon Music Christmas special that featured a performance and an episode of a fake sitcom directed by comedian Eric Wareheim.

On the other hand, Charli XCX is preparing for the release of her next album, Shock, which will be released on March 18; she also just released a documentary, alone togetherwhich documents the making of their lockdown album, 2020’s how do i feel now. And Rosalía is preparing to launch her new nightclub, mommyon March 18, marking their long-awaited first album as well since 2018’s celebrated The Bad Want.