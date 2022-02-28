John Mulaney Talks Olivia Munn And Baby Malcolm On ‘SNL’: Video

Proud Dad! John Mulaney he greeted his girlfriend, Olivia Munnand his son, Malcolm, during his appearance on Saturday, February 26 at saturday night live.

“It’s amazing to host saturday night live for the fifth time,” the 39-year-old comedian said during his monologue on the NBC variety series. “For many, many reasons, I am grateful to be here tonight after a very difficult year. It’s wonderful to be in a place that has always emphasized sobriety and mental health. Since the last time I was a host, different things have happened. … Life is much better and happier now. I have a 12 week old son. I’m so excited, he’s a great guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little panties and I want to eat him”.

Mulaney, who hosted SNL for the fifth time on Saturday, he spoke about the moment he met Malcolm after the 41-year-old Violet The actress gave birth at the end of last year.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth and she’s crying a little bit, so they took him to this heater on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them in the heater under this big bright light and the light was shining in their eyes,” he recalled. . Mulaney. “She just looks into the light and [he squints]. He was upset, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ An educated man in an awkward situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He is a very good boy.

The comedy series kicked off Saturday’s episode with a musical prayer for peace from the Ukrainian Dumka Choir of New York amid the Russian invasion. Later in the episode, the fellow Five Timers steve martin, paul rudd, candice bergen, tina fey and Elliott Gould made surprise cameos to celebrate the John Mulaney and the sack lunch the television milestone of the star.

The comedian’s Saturday appearance on the long-running NBC series marked his fifth time hosting the show. I previously worked as a writer at SNL from 2009 to 2012, and is only the fourth former writer to host the show after never having been a cast member.

In May 2021, us weekly contribution that the Show Kroll the student was dating Munn after announcing his separation from his wife Anna Marie Tendler that same month. Mulaney filed for divorce from the 36-year-old artist in July 2021 after six years of marriage. Their split ended last month.

During a September 2021 interview with colleagues SNL alum seth meyersthe precious child star constitution that he and the magic mike the actress was expecting a child. “I went to rehab in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my ex-wife’s house,” he explained at the time. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started dating a wonderful woman named Olivia. … And we are going to have a baby together.”

The Oklahoma native and Mulaney alum welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The Big Mouth The voice actor introduced the little boy via Instagram a month later, writing, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tasted the mineral water yet. I am very much in love with him and I treat him all. Happy Holidays.”

The couple has kept their relationship mostly private, but a source told Us last month that the birth of Malcolm has strengthened their romance.

“[Olivia] and John are very much in love with their baby,” the source said in January. “Everything seems to be going very well with John. Having a baby has surely brought them closer together. He is usually more private about his relationship, but now he shares more photos. It’s an exciting time.”

Last year, Munn explained that he wants to keep his life with Mulaney out of the spotlight in part because of the intense interest from fans around him. “If I try to say something, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth,” he told the outlet. times of angels in November 2021. “The only way to win, for me, is to go back and not play at all. … For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

saturday night live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET.

