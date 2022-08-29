John Mulaney turns 40 with Olivia Munn and their adorable son Malcolm, 9 months: photos

Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

John Mulaney he turned 40 and the big day arrived with his adorable son Malcolm! the saturday night live alum, who received the 9-month-old boy with Olivia Munn, took to his Instagram on Saturday (Aug 27) to share a photo of himself sitting on stage after one of his shows and holding Malcolm in his lap. “There really is no better way to turn 40,” the proud dad/birthday boy wrote alongside the sweet snap.

John and Olivia were first linked in 2021, just days after the actor split from his wife. Anna Marie Tendler, which was a month after he left rehab for a substance use disorder. Although John did not issue a statement at the time, his estranged wife did. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” said Anna Marie. “I wish you support and success in recovering him.”

While the news of John and Olivia’s romance drew a mixed response, Olivia said she wouldn’t address the speculative talk. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November of that year, Olivia said she was avoiding criticism so as not to “feed a narrative that just isn’t true.” She added, “It’s definitely not strange to me that people incorrectly speculate about things and rumors run rampant in a way. They think they know our relationship very well, when in fact they don’t.”

Then in September 2021, during an appearance on Late night with Seth Meyers, John tells the host that he and Olivia are pregnant. We are going to have a baby together. He was nervous when he was about to break the news,” John revealed. “I’m going to be a dad. We are both very, very happy.”

In November 2021, Oliva and John welcomed a baby boy. They officially announced his arrival a month later on Christmas Eve via Instagram, letting fans know the little guy’s name as well. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tasted the mineral water yet. I am very much in love with him and I treat him all. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo, writing, “My baby Golden Ox. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”