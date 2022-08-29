Entertainment

John Mulaney turns 40 with Olivia Munn and their adorable son Malcolm, 9 months: photos

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Munn and John Mulaney enjoy a morning stroll with their son Malcolm in Manhattan. Pictured: Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Malcolm Mulaney BACKGRID USA AUGUST 4, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@ backgrid.com *UK Clients: images containing children Pixelate the face before publication*
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney seen holding hands as they leave their hotel in New York City. 23 Jun 2022 Pictured: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. Photo Credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871421_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

John Mulaney he turned 40 and the big day arrived with his adorable son Malcolm! the saturday night live alum, who received the 9-month-old boy with Olivia Munn, took to his Instagram on Saturday (Aug 27) to share a photo of himself sitting on stage after one of his shows and holding Malcolm in his lap. “There really is no better way to turn 40,” the proud dad/birthday boy wrote alongside the sweet snap.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney)

John and Olivia were first linked in 2021, just days after the actor split from his wife. Anna Marie Tendler, which was a month after he left rehab for a substance use disorder. Although John did not issue a statement at the time, his estranged wife did. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” said Anna Marie. “I wish you support and success in recovering him.”

While the news of John and Olivia’s romance drew a mixed response, Olivia said she wouldn’t address the speculative talk. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November of that year, Olivia said she was avoiding criticism so as not to “feed a narrative that just isn’t true.” She added, “It’s definitely not strange to me that people incorrectly speculate about things and rumors run rampant in a way. They think they know our relationship very well, when in fact they don’t.”

Then in September 2021, during an appearance on Late night with Seth Meyers, John tells the host that he and Olivia are pregnant. We are going to have a baby together. He was nervous when he was about to break the news,” John revealed. “I’m going to be a dad. We are both very, very happy.”

In November 2021, Oliva and John welcomed a baby boy. They officially announced his arrival a month later on Christmas Eve via Instagram, letting fans know the little guy’s name as well. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tasted the mineral water yet. I am very much in love with him and I treat him all. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo, writing, “My baby Golden Ox. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Horoscope of the week: from August 28 to September 4, 2022

8 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez sublime in Paris: her hottest looks for her honeymoon (Photos)

9 mins ago

Blake Lively shows off acrylic nails to rejuvenate hands after 30

19 mins ago

Audiences: Dwayne Johnson leader on TF1, strong resistance from Sandrine Kiberlain on France 2

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button