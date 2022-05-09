John Mulaney’s ex Anna Marie Tendler feels ‘weird vibes’ on Mother’s Day

ads

More about: Anna Marie Tendler Anna Marie Tendler appears to start freezing eggs after divorce from John Mulaney in ‘hard and punishing’ year

John Mulaney’s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, posted about feeling “weird vibes” on Mother’s Day as the comedian and new girlfriend Olivia Munn celebrated becoming new parents.

The artist, 36, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Sunday wearing a black dress, blindfolded as she held her dog in her arms like a baby.

She captioned it: “A photograph for everyone feeling all the weird vibes on this day. It’s okay to sit with it.”

Tendler also listed the date he apparently took the photo, March 7, 2021, which one user noted may have held special meaning.

â€œThe date of the photoâ€¦ I cannot imagine the pain you were feeling. Sending love,” one follower of hers wrote, with another adding, “Google her and her ex-husband’s relationship timeline.”

Mulaney, 39, officially filed for divorce from Tendler in July 2021, but sources exclusively told Page Six that the comedian had asked to separate in February. The photo Tendler posted was likely taken while he was dealing with the fallout from his seven-year marriage.

Meanwhile, Mulaney was in a much more festive mood as she congratulated Munn, 41, on her first Mother’s Day.

She posted to her Instagram Stories a photo of the actress in a hospital bed when she welcomed her son, Malcolm, in December 2021.

John Mulaney shared this photo of Olivia Munn, taken the day they had their son, for Mother’s Day.johnmulaney/Instagram

Mulaney wrote about the black and white photo: “Happy Mother’s Day Olivia. Thank you for the greatest gift in the world.”

He also shared a selfie of himself and his 5-month-old son with the caption, “Malcolm loves you so much. He told me. Last week.â€

Munn noted in her response to Mulaney’s post in the hospital that the “Saturday Night Live” writer put up Christmas lights in her room to “make it festive” when they welcomed their “little one.”

Mulaney and Munn welcomed Malcolm five months after he filed for divorce from Tendler.johnmulaney/Instagram

Mulaney and Munn began dating in early 2021 when he was still married to Tendler.

Although the separation has apparently been painful for her, the makeup artist is not putting her plans for the future on hold.

Tendler revealed in January 2022 that she wants to freeze her eggs so she can have children of her own one day.

“There were things that I hadn’t even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “So now that it doesn’t feel like a closed door, it’s something I ruminate on a lot.”

