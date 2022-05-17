Entertainment

John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler broke hearts with her Mother’s Day Instagram post

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s explosive divorce was one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2021. While famous people ending relationships aren’t unusual, Mulaney and Tendler always seemed to be the exception.

Now, almost a year after their official split, hearts are breaking again thanks to Tendler’s recent Instagram post.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

We finally know why boxing is the favorite sport of models

4 seconds ago

What the relationship between Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy is really like

9 mins ago

Chyno Miranda’s family appreciates the organization of the benefit concert for the singer and Nacho is already promoting the event scheduled for June 8 | People | Entertainment

30 mins ago

Amber Heard recounts how she met Elon Musk days before Johnny Depp’s ‘brutal assault’

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button