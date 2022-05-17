John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler broke hearts with her Mother’s Day Instagram post

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s explosive divorce was one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2021. While famous people ending relationships aren’t unusual, Mulaney and Tendler always seemed to be the exception.

Now, almost a year after their official split, hearts are breaking again thanks to Tendler’s recent Instagram post.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler seemed to have a fairy tale romance

Former married couple Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney in 2019 | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Mulaney and Tendler seemed to be the closest thing to soul mates. Getting married in 2014, one of the biggest lenses in their seemingly idyllic relationship involved Mulaney’s comedy routines. Unlike many male comedians who joke about their wives, a hallmark of the saturday night live the alum’s routine was to constantly talk about his wife and their marriage.

Many of his best jokes centered on how much he admired his wife, often while humorously disparaging his own shortcomings. For his part, Tendler seemed to feel a similar level of admiration for the comedian, even predicting they would marry years before it happened.

This caused quite a surprise when Mulaney announced that she wanted to end her marriage in mid-2021. It seemed to be a decision she made on her own. The Chicago native made the call after a rehab stint earlier in the year. The couple announced the separation in May 2021. Mulaney almost immediately entered into a new relationship with Olivia Munn.

Both fans and Tendler herself were extremely stunned by how quickly it happened. After so much time together, it’s absolutely wild that Mulaney and Tendler’s marriage fell apart in the course of a single year.

Anna Marie Tendler’s Mother’s Day Instagram post was emotional

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Marie Tendler (@annamtendler)

While Mulaney frequently received the most attention in the relationship, Tendler is an artist in her own right. Known for her makeup, custom lampshades, and photography of hers, she has been processing many of her emotions over the past year through her artwork.

Tendler’s latest creation was released on Mother’s Day, with the caption: “A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day. It’s okay to sit with it.” She showed herself in a black dress and a blindfold of her own, cradling her and Mulaney’s dog like a baby as she sat in the center of a room filled with children’s bunk beds on either side. Needless to say, she made a lot of people’s jaws drop.

This comes after Tendler spoke about her plans to freeze her eggs. While he is not currently looking for love again, it is very possible that she will be in the future. This time, she seems to be hoping to welcome a child into her life who doesn’t always walk on all fours.

Mulaney and Tendler’s views on children could have contributed to the split, making what came after even stranger.

It’s obvious that Tendler would have loved the opportunity to have children with Mulaney. However, this never happened, as Mulaney had previously been outspoken about not being interested in becoming a father. Because of this, he was even more shocking when he completely changed that front.

In September 2021, Mulaney and Munn announced to the world that they were expecting a child together. Two months later, their son was born, meaning the two got together and had a child before Mulaney’s divorce from Tendler was finalized.

While fans are happy for the couple, even the most ardent supporters have paused at how fast-paced their relationship has been.

