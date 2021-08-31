John Paulson calls bitcoin “a worthless bubble”

John Paulson is a billionaire investor who gained fame in the financial world after opening a position bearish (short) on subprime during the 2008 crisis.

Bitcoin

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Paulson has criticized bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as “Based on nothing”, advising anyone not to invest in it.

According to the billionaire, at the moment, cryptocurrency prices are backed by a excessive enthusiasm, but once that fades, theirs value will quickly drop to 0.

Despite the pessimistic view on this market, Paulson believes it is not even possible to set a short on it and emulate the lucky operation of 2008. Due to the excessive volatility of the instrument, even if it were right in the long term, in the short term it would probably be swept away.

Concern is also shown about the stock market and on the incredible increase in prices achieved in the last year.

Due to the policies of Quantitative Easing of central banks with the consequent expansion of the money supply, the level of inflation could push well above current expectations creating the ideal context for a growth of the safe haven par excellence: they.