John Paulson ditches cryptocurrencies: “Don’t invest in bitcoin”

Who knows how many criticisms will rain down on him for uttering those words. “Bet on gold, not cryptocurrencies” is, cut to the bone, the message launched by the 65-year-old billionaire investor John Paulson, architect of the The Greatest Trade Ever, citing the book by Gregory Zuckerman, now head of the investment management firm Paulson & Co. “Forget absolutely crypto,” he said during an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.

Bloomberg has published some excerpts from the interview, which will be broadcast in Italy on September 1st. “I would describe them as one limited supply of anythingPaulson said. “So to the extent that there is more demand than limited supply, the price would go up. But as demand falls, the price will fall. There is no intrinsic value to any of the cryptocurrencies except the fact that there is a limited amount ”. Hard words for what, to date, is considered by many to be the asset to be privileged.

Who is John Paulson?

And to say it is not exactly the last of the investors. John Paulson is an American billionaire who made his fortune betting on subprime mortgages at the height of the credit bubble in 2007. With the latter collapsing, the 65-year-old Queens native was able to earn 20 billion dollars. The above mentioned The Greatest Trade Ever by Gregory Zuckerman tells precisely how John Paulson deplored Wall Street and how he made the history of finance. Of course, he hasn’t always had happy moments: last year, for example, he was forced to turn his hedge fund into a family office, after assets under management dropped to $ 9 billion in 2019 following the peak of 38 billion in 2011. But it obviously remains a decidedly authoritative voice in the world of finance, holding, according to Forbes, a net worth of $ 4.2 billion.

What is the asset to be privileged?

While investing in Bitcoin and so on is deeply discouraged, on the other Paulson glimpses good chance in gold. The billionaire, in fact, sees excessive speculation in the markets: according to what reported by Bloomberg, Paulson believes that the rapid expansion of the money supply could raise the rate of inflation well above current expectations. An ideal context for investing, in fact, in the so-called “safe haven”.