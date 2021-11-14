John Pearson died: biographer of Ian Fleming, Paul Getty and Winston Churchill

British writer and journalist John Pearson, author of famous biographies ranging from Ian Fleming to Paul Getty, from Winston Churchill to English royalty, has died at the age of 91. The announcement of the disappearance was made on Pearson’s Instagram page, run by her granddaughter, Lydia Pearson.

“With a heavy heart I announce the death of my grandfather, John George Pearson at the age of 91. John died peacefully in his home surrounded by all the love in the world, ”wrote his niece.

Born in Epso, Surrey, on October 5, 1930, Pearson worked at Bbc, to the weekly The Economist and al Sunday Times, where he met the writer Ian Fleming, the famous creator of the secret agent James Bond 007, of which he became the official biographer. In 1966 he published “The life of Ian Fleming“(Translated into Italian in 1967 by Garzanti, reprinted by Ghibli in 2019 with the title”The life of Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond “), considered a reference text for all fans of the exploits of the spy in the service of Her Majesty.

In 1973 he published “The authorized biography of 007 “, based on elements of the fictional saga. He is also the author of the bestseller “All the money in the world“(HarperCollins Italy, 2017): tells the fortunes and misfortunes of the Getty family, known for a sad news story, the kidnapping of Paul Getty, which inspired the film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg. In Italian the publisher Milieu in 2020 published “Criminal profession. The London of the Kray twins “, the story of twin gangsters Reggie and Ronald Kray who in 1960s London ruled the easternmost part of the city with ruthlessness and cruelty.