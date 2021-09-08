John Q: plot and cast of the film with Denzel Washington







Throughout his career the actor Denzel Washington he has distinguished himself as a champion of committed drama films, highlighting the difficult lives of ordinary men forced to struggle against immense injustices. Among the many titles of this genre that have made him famous, there is in particular a film perhaps little known but no less significant. It is about John Q., work of 2002 written by James Kearns and directed by Nick Cassavetes, most famous for directing the film The pages of our life. Here, together with the Oscar-winning actor, he instead gives life to a drama focused on health inequalities.

Issues relating to US health have on several occasions been the subject of cinematographic works, documentary or otherwise. At the base of John Q. however, there is also the desire to create a film that is as realistic as possible about the drama that is generated in those who have no way of receiving the right treatment. A story that also touches very closely Cassavetes himself, who has a daughter born with a heart defect. In fact, many of the director’s films are focused on the disease and this one in particular is dedicated, as can be read during the credits, to his daughter Sasha.







Precisely because of its painful themes, but also for the great faith and hope that the film wants to convey, John Q. it has established itself as a great success with the public, earning over 100 million dollars against a budget of 36. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

John Q: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is John Quincy Archibald, an unpretentious factory worker who limits himself to doing his job with pleasure, aware that by doing so at the end of the day he will be able to return satisfied home to his beloved family, consisting of his wife Denise and his son Mike. Despite the commitment that John puts into his job, the pay is always minimal and the family is going through a difficult financial period, accentuated by the economic crisis. However, these concerns do not prevent them from living as serenely as possible, aware that they have one for the other.

Things, however, go bad when little Mike falls ill during a baseball game. Urgently taken to the hospital, Dr. Turner inform both parents that the child has severe heart failure. The time available to them is decreasing and the only way to save him is to perform a heart transplant. The operation, however, has a very high cost, which the family cannot afford. Failing to raise the necessary money, John decides to resort to an extreme act: armed with a gun, he takes doctors and emergency room patients hostage, until his son is given a new heart.

John Q: the cast of the film

As anticipated, to interpret the role of the protagonist John Q. there is the Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington. Deeply touched by the theme, the actor saw the film as an opportunity to further bring to attention the drama of the US health situation. Thanks to his popularity as an interpreter, moreover, he could allow the title to obtain a great success, just like it later happened. In approaching the role, he got to know several people suffering from heart failure and also through long conversations with Cassavetes he managed to instill great realism in the role.

Loading... Advertisements

In the role of his wife Denise, on the other hand, he finds himself the actress Kimberly Elise Trammel, known for the series Close to Home – Justice at any cost. Daniel E. Smith instead he is the interpreter of little Mike, son of John and Denise. In the role of Dr. Turner, however, the well-known actor finds himself James Wood, seen in films such as The garden of virgin suicides And Until proven otherwise. Robert Duvall, Oscar winner and one of the most famous actors of the 70s and 80s, plays the negotiator and sergeant Frank Grimes. Ray Liotta, best known for Those good guys instead is the police chief Gus Monroe.

John Q: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. John Q it is in fact available in the catalogs of YouTube and Mediaset Play. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 22 May at 23:55 On the canal Network 4.

Source: IMDb