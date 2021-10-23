“John Rambo”, tonight on tv the penultimate chapter of the action saga with Sylvester Stallone

It will be broadcast tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm “John Rambo“, Released in 2008 and which sees the director as well as the protagonist Sylvester Stallone. The feature film was dedicated to the actor Richard Crenna who, in previous chapters, played the colonel Samuel Trautman. The main cast of “John Rambo” is composed by Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz, Matthew Marsden, Paul Schulze, Maung Maung Khin, Graham McTavis And Tim Kang.

Plot of “John Rambo”

The former veteran of the Vietnam, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), now lives along the border that divides the Thailand from the Burma. The former soldier now spends his days going up the river Salween hunting for poisonous snakes. However, the quiet life of Rambo it is interrupted by the arrival of a group of Christian volunteers who, as their aim, have that of bringing supplies of medicines to a local tribe oppressed by the local military regime. To accomplish this mission, therefore, they ask for help from John. When a group of guerrillas attempts to block these missionaries, the former soldier will compose a team of mercenaries in order to rescue them and start a war against the military regime.

Collections

The fourth episode of the saga earned $ 18,150,000 in the first weekend. In Italy it earned 3,709,247 euros overall, quickly reaching the top of the box office. In the USAInstead, the film grossed a total of $ 42,754,105. Globally, the film fetched approximately $ 113,200,000. Subsequently, in the DVD edition, the audiovisual product grossed $ 41,368,619, reaching a figure of $ 154,611,774.

Jacky Debach

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine

Adv