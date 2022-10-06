News

John Ramírez, the Latino prisoner who managed to get the Supreme Court to authorize the presence of his religious pastor during his death, is executed in the US

The case of John Henry Ramírez reached the US Supreme Court.

A Latino man sentenced to death for murder and who had a legal fight for his religious rights was executed in Texas this Wednesday.

John Henry RamYorez38, was executed by lethal injection at Huntsville State Prison, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to the media.

Ramírez was pronounced dead at 18:41 pm (23:41 GMT).

His last words were dedicated to the family of his victim, Pablo Castro, and his own, including his wife and son.

