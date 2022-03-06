John Stahl, popular actor of “Game of Thrones” died | DailyShow

In the last few hours, the sad news of the death of John Stahl, actor remembered mainly for his participation in Game of Thrones”. In the popular medieval series, based on the books of George R.R. Martin, the actor played Lord Richard Karstark in the second and third season of the series.

The interpreter had 68 years and according to his press agent, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, the death occurred on March 2 on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland, her country of origin. In the statement, the representative did not indicate the causes of death, but her former boss dedicated some emotional words to her. “An actor of remarkable ability and a stalwart of the Scottish theatre.” highlighted about the artist.

Stahl had a long career in the theater and he trained academically at the Royal Shakespeare Company and at the National Theater of Scotland. Both institutions lamented the news with a message of condolence: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of John Stahl. We were lucky enough to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a great loss to the industry and he will be greatly missed.”, they pointed out

Prior to his performance in the popular series starring Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke John was recognized for bring the character to life Tom Inverdarroch Kerr for 23 years, on the british strip ‘Take the High Road’, from 1987 to 2003 when it was cancelled.