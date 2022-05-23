Entertainment

John, the father of Jennifer Aniston, will receive an Emmy for his lifetime

did you think that Jennifer Aniston Was she the only one in her family who was dedicated to show business? Well, you were wrong. The actress’s father, “Days of Our Lives” soap opera star John Aniston, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award after more than 48 years of working on soap operas.

‘Days of Our Lives’ It is undoubtedly one of the longest-running series on television, since it has been broadcast since 1965 (which is said soon). Y John Aniston, born in Greece with the real name of Giannis Anastasakis, one of its most famous interpreters. In this series he plays, since 1985, Dr. Victor Kiriakis.


Jennifer Aniston with her father, John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston with her father, John Aniston | Getty

Although as Jennifer Aniston has told on occasion and you can learn more in depth in the video above, her parents did not see with good eyes that she dedicated her career to show business, her father John now sees his work as an actor rewarded throughout a life.

The Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the categories that will compete in the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards and the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards, which will be held in June.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented live on Friday, June 24 on CBS and will air on Paramount+ beginning at 9/8c and will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.

These awards are intended to honor the actors and crews of American daytime television. At the top are ‘The Young and the Restless’ (18), ‘General Hospital’ (17), ‘Days of Our Lives’ (11), ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and ‘The View’ (9 each) and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (8).

