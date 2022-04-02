Entertainment

John Travolta dedicates an emotional message to Bruce Willis after being diagnosed with Aphasia

Recently the family of Bruce Willis announced that the acclaimed actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects the cognitive center, producing problems in language and communication.

Due to the delicate state of health in which he is, the actor of “Die Hard” will retire from acting, which has shocked Hollywood.

“To Bruce’s amazing fans, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues, and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. CAs a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce walks away from the career that has meant so much to him.“.

John Travolta is a gram friend of Bruce, they met when they shot the movie “Pupl Fiction”, by Quentin Tarantino, where a beautiful friendship was born between both actors.

Travolta shared through his Instagram some emotional words that he dedicated to his colleague after the news of his retirement: “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking'”wrote.

“Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it happens to me. That’s how generous your soul is. I love you Bruce”he claimed.

Travolta and Willis recently reunited for the upcoming film “Paradise City”, which was shot in Maui last May, being one of the last film projects in which Bruce Willis participated.

