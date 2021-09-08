John Travolta: “Tom Hanks and Richard Gere blew me a lot of roles”

John Travolta recently talked about his acting career, unveiling some very important roles that, unfortunately, he passed on to other colleagues such as Tom Hanks and Richard Gere.

John Travolta back to talk about his brilliant career, but also revealing all important roles he has lost, revealing that he was discarded in the past for other great actors, such as Tom Hanks, Jack Nicholson and Richard Gere.

The Pulp Fiction star, in fact, recently told Kevin Hart, during his talk show Hart to Heart, about how he lost a handful of film roles that later became cult interpretations. John Travolta, in fact, revealed that the role of Tom Hanksin Splash, a mermaid in Manhattan, a 1984 film that brought Forrest Gump’s actor to success, was written especially for him:

“The role in the Tom Hanks movie, Splash, A Mermaid in Manhattan, was written for me. But then we wouldn’t have Tom Hanks, so better that way!”

John Travolta in a scene from Be Cool

The star then pointed out that the competition was very interesting at the time, considering there were only four really good actors that the directors could choose from. According to John Travolta, Mel Gibsone Denzel Washington entered the competition later:

“It was just Richard Gere, me and Treat Williams for most of the roles and Tom arrived a few years later, in ’81 or ’82 … those roles would become interchangeable.”

John Travolta: “I broke my heart at Terrence Malick”

Another role that John Travolta remembers losing is that of the protagonist in Days of Heaven, a 1973 film directed by Terrence Malick which then starred Richard Gere:

“Terrence wanted me for a movie called ‘Days of Heaven’, and I auditioned right after ‘Carrie’ and before ‘The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.’ But the role then went to Richard Gere and from there he played several roles in my place. “

Despite the roles he touched but didn’t get, John Travolta has had a brilliant career, starring in cult films such as Grease, Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, Face / Off, Look Who’s Talking and many others.