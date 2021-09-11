John Washington: “It takes the physical to make a Greek thriller” – Magazine

Athletic and serious, John David “Tenet“ Washington left a near-career in American football when he was in college to do well for Denzel’s son, that is to continue defending the rights of African Americans, the constitution, justice in cinema. And the action movie, a commodity in demand and paid for in gold in Hollywood. So, yes to Spike Lee for the detective infiltrated among BlaKkKlansman’s Black Panthers, but also a planetary exploit as a time runner in Christopher Nolan’s apocalyptic Tenet, and yes to Beckett’s manhunt, a thriller with a political background directed by Italian Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, nephew of Luchino Visconti, and produced by Luca Guadagnino for Netflix, yesterday opening of the 74th edition of the …

Athletic and serious, John David “Tenet“ Washington he left a near-career in American football in college to do Denzel’s son well, which is to continue defending the rights of African Americans, the constitution, justice in cinema. And the action movie, a commodity in demand and paid for in gold in Hollywood. So, yes to Spike Lee for the detective infiltrated among BlaKkKlansman’s Black Panthers, but also a planetary exploit as a time runner in Christopher Nolan’s apocalyptic Tenet, and yes to Beckett’s manhunt, a thriller with a political background directed by Italian Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, nephew of Luchino Visconti, and produced by Luca Guadagnino for Netflix, yesterday opening of the 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival directed by Giona A. Nazzaro.

In Greece in mid-decade economic crisis, an American tourist loses his wife in a car accident and ends up in the crosshairs of a conspiracy.

Washington, in the film you are the only man, wounded, hunted down, perhaps even by those who should defend him.

“Beckett does not know what is happening – says John David -. While trying to understand, he must first of all run away from whoever wants to kill him. He is an inadequate man at every step of the new situation. His faith for a few hours is: survive and overcome the obstacle. As happened to me. “

Success in life?

“When I was playing football I suffered several fractures and I always had to find the strength to start over. It was a school of life, I learned how to persevere. Beckett has to find the strength to recover. He doesn’t have the physique of a hero, he has to throw himself away. from a cliff, they beat him, shoot him, betray him. But a wounded animal is more dangerous “.

How useful has your past as an athlete been to you?

“I must say that when needed I take Beckett and carry him on! The body is there when needed … I have lost count of jumping into the void with one hand. The action scenes are really a lot and the stuntman is only intervention twice”.

Is Beckett just an action movie?

“No, we are not in a genre film. Filomarino, a European director, stays out of the spectacular excesses, he always follows me in a realistic way in the emotional passages, this convinced me. I met Filomarino and Guadagnino at the Beverly Hills Polo Lounge and when I got out I remember thinking: these guys are wonderful. “

How are mom and dad, both actors, following you in your career?

“My father and mother came to visit me on the set, in the mountains and in Athens, and it was very nice, I introduced them to Greek food, I took them around, I did what I like to do this job for: travel, stop for a while in one place and grow up to know new things and people. No comparison with an American set. There was always an audience around “.

Bulky presences …

“No … They sat down, waited, then there was the resumption, stop, and they always applauded. That I would shoot Tenet after a few months, a blockbuster like that, so different, I knew it during the filming in Greece “.

It remains a bit of a mystery how a young, refined filmmaker, newcomer with a beautiful biography on the poet Antonia Pozzi, in the second film to turn the page, even for the international co-production of a manhunt movie (the release in theaters is uncertain, certain on Netflix since August 31). “The fact is that I love this genre – says the director, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino -. The archetype is Hitchcock’s Intrigue international, which however has something dreamlike, and then there is the political thriller of the 70s like The Three Days of Condor or Why an assassination. I try to keep everything on a realistic, minimal level, against the background of true facts. Beckett fights alone in Greece in 2015, one nation against the rest of Europe. He is not a hero, but he pulls out a hero force “.