“John Wick 3”, action and adrenaline for a breathtaking evening

On TIMVISION the third film starring Keanu Reeves as a “repentant” serial killer

The film directed by the director Chad Stahelski once again has the actor as its great protagonist Keanu Reeves , in the role of a “repentant” serial killer who has decided to retire from the business, but who to do so must continually overcome new obstacles and above all dangerous enemies.

It is available in the TIMVISION catalog John Wick 3 Parabellum , the third installment of the action-packed and adrenaline-pumping franchise, which in recent film seasons has become one of the most loved by audiences around the world.

The cast of this third film also includes other notable actors such as Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Halle Berry.

John Wick is on the run for two reasons: a $ 14 million bounty and breaking one of the fundamental rules, killing someone inside the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for murderers where murder is strictly prohibited. The victim was then a member of the Grand Table, the powerful organization that brings together all the killers residing at the Continental. Hence the decision to put a bounty on Wick. John should have already been eliminated, but the manager of the Hotel Continental gives him an hour before officially declaring him “excommunicated”. John will have to try to stay alive, fighting and killing, looking for a way out of New York City.

As already happened with the previous films, also in this chapter the viewer, as well as by a simple but well-conceived plot, is kidnapped by the strength of the fighting sequences capable of being both authentic and spectacular at the same time. Some of these are truly mesmerizing.

The director Stahelski, presenting the film in the director’s notes at the time, instead wanted to emphasize the introspection work done on the main character: “In this third film, John Wick goes to war against the world. This gives us the ability to go to new places, delve into his personal journey and expand the stories of the other characters. For this chapter, we really wanted each of the action sequences to have a new and different flavor: each will give greater clues and insights into who is truly John Wick and on the path he is going through. “