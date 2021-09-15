John Wick 3 – Parabellum: plot, cast and curiosities of the film with Keanu Reeves

John Wick 3 – Parabellum is the third installment in the John Wick saga, starring Keanu Reeves, which began with the film John Wick in 2014, followed by John Wick – Chapter 2 and that this third film John Wick 3 – Parabellum. Direct, like the first 2 from Chad Staheleski, the film recorded record box office receipts, totaling, in the months of programming, a total of 322 million dollars. Welcomed by both critics and the public, excellent result for a sequel, John Wick 3 – Parabellum it has also received numerous nominations, including 3 Saturn Awards and one Critics’ Choice Awards. A release date was also set for a fourth chapter, expected in theaters for May 21, 2021, and subsequently postponed. The official start of filming was then announced in the summer of 2021. Let’s see in more detail what it’s about John Wick 3 – Parabellum and who supports the protagonist Keanu Reeves.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum: plot

John Wick, after killing the lord of the Camorra, Santino D’Antonio, who was also a new member of the Great Table, becomes the most wanted man in New York and flees the streets of Manhattan. The bounty on his head involves numerous murderers and gangs of criminals, while Wick tries to take possession of a crucifix and a medallion. Between fighting and killing, John meets the Director, the woman who welcomed him when he was just a child, orphaned of parents, and accepts, in exchange for the crucifix, to take him to safety in Morocco, in Casablanca. There Wick meets Sofia, who is indebted to him for saving his daughter. John, in an attempt to cancel the excommunication that tarnishes him, tries to meet the Regent, the only man above the Great Table. The path to get to his presence is not easy and John risks death crossing the desert, the only way to talk to the Regent. Forgiven and no longer excommunicated, John Wick is asked for allegiance to the Great Table until his death. Meanwhile, the men of the assassin Zero, recruited by the Judge, are also on the trail of Wick to kill him, while he must fulfill his task which also includes the murder of Winston. However, nothing goes as expected, between respect, admiration, fighting and the defense of the Continental hotel, a sacred place and protected neutral land.

The cast of the third film in the John Wick saga

The cast of John Wick 3 – Parabellum, in addition to the protagonist Keanu Reeves, includes Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, leader of a gang of assassins on the trail of John Wick, Halle Berry in the role of Sofia, Asia Kate Dillon who plays The Judge, Anjelica Huston in the role of the Director, Marck Dacasos that gives the face to Zero, Ian MacShane in the role of Winston, Lance Reddick in the role of the porter of the hotel Continental, Jerome Flynn in the role of Berrada e Saïd Taghmaoui as the Regent. To complete the cast are also present Jason Mantzoukas, Robin Lord Taylor, Randall Duk Kim, Roger Yuan, Tiger Hu Chen, Silvio Simac And Boban Marjanovic as secondary characters.

Curiosity about John Wick 3 – Parabellum

Keanu Reeves initially stated that he did not want to shoot a fourth sequel, which could have destroyed the franchise, despite the fact that it was announced that the material on John Wick included a total duration of the saga of 10 years. Currently the fourth film is in the works, so it looks like Reeves has changed his mind.

Halle Berry accepted the role of Sofia when her character of John Wick 3 – Parabellum he was still in the writing phase and began training 7 months before filming began: he practiced martial arts, studied how to handle weapons and also had to work as a fighting dog trainer. He later stated that he spent 4 days a week for 3 hours a day practicing with 5 young Belgian Shepherd dogs to build a bond with them. During his training he broke 3 ribs. Chad Stahelski then decided to postpone the date to start filming: both he and Keanu Reeves wanted Halle Berry for the part of Sofia, they were in fact particularly impressed by her performance in the role of the character. For the part they were also on the list Jennifer Beals, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotilliard, Uma Thurman And Marisa Tomei.

Keanu Reeves, who never used a stunt double, also began training 4 months before filming began. The film features martial arts such as kung-fu, wushu, Indonesian silat, judo, jujitsu and aikijujutsu.

The idea of ​​the character of the Judge, played by Asia Kate Dillon, was Keanu Reeves’ idea.

The phrase “Guns, Lots of Guns“, Pronounced in John Wick 3 – Parabellum, that is “Weapons, lots of guns“Is a tribute to the Matrix saga, it is in fact the same phrase used by the character of Neo, played precisely by Keanu Reeves in the great success that was Matrix. The film also brings together many actors from the franchise that started in the 90s: Laurence Fishburne, Tiger Hu Chen and Randall Duk Kim.

While filming in Morocco, the crew had to face a real invasion of stray cats that besieged the set, with the risk of distracting the dogs used for some scenes. Chad Stahelski has in fact asked to build walls of cages to be able to accommodate them all, but making sure that they do not invade the set.

The title Parabellum: John Wick 3 – Parabellum comes from the Latin “si vis pacem, para bellum“, that is “if you want peace, prepare for war“, But not only that, because it is also the name that indicates the 9mm cartridge.

