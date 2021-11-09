John Wick 3 – Parabellum: tonight on Rai2 the film with Keanu Reeves will be premiered

Tonight on Rai2, at 21:20 and in the first run, appointment with John Wick 3 – Parabellum, the third chapter of the action saga with Keanu Reeves.

A premiere unmissable, tonight on Rai2 from 9.20pm, for all fans of action cinema and Keanu Reeves: it is John Wick 3 – Parabellum, third chapter of the saga (after John Wick of 2014 and John Wick 2 of 2017) starring the interpreter of The Matrix.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum: Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry in a photo from the film

There plot of the film finds John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in a difficult situation: New York’s most feared ex-hitman is now on the run for two reasons. The first is that on his head hangs a $ 14 million bounty promised by the D’Antonio Camorra family, the other is that he broke a key rule: he killed Santino D’Antonio inside the Continental Hotel and therefore received the ” excommunication “from the world of professional murderers.

John should be dead by now, but Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane) has given him an extra hour. John will use every weapon at his disposal to survive on the run in the streets of New York City.

Directed once again by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 3: Parabellum proved to be an absolute box office success, grossing over $ 320 million around the world.

It is therefore not surprising that, a few days after its release, Lionsgate has renewed the saga for a fourth chapter, postponed to 2022 due to the difficult health situation.