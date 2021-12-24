John Wick 4: A funny video announces the least funny release date slip

Lionsgate announced a new release date for the highly anticipated action movie John Wick 4, which we recently discovered will be titled John Wick 4: Hagakure. The film was officially moved from 2022 Memorial Day weekend to March 24, 2023 (that’s right, nearly a year).

A video announces the new release date of John Wick 4, now postponed by almost a year

The studio has decided to move it away from Paramount’s Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and to announce it, they shared a fun announcement video for the new release date which you can find below:

We don’t have any news or details about the story yet, but one thing we do know is that John Wick will continue to fight for his life and, against all odds, we could almost bet he will come out the winner.

When he previously talked about the film’s insane action sequences, Keanu Reeves revealed:

“They are fun. They are intense. We are shooting them. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it was really fun to play the role again and tell this story. You know, there are new characters and we are expanding this universe. Right now we’re just shooting this crazy traffic fight scene. So there are car accidents, shootings “.

Chad Stahelski directs the film, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. In the cast, in addition to Keanu Reeves, there are also Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.