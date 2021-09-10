John Wick 4, a movie star joins Keanu Reeves

A big star officially joins the cast of John Wick 4. The actor, famous for his fighting style, has been the face of many films and is now preparing to take on the role of an old friend of the protagonist of the film directed by Chad Stahelski and played by Keanu Reeves.

Yen is the other new addition to the cast of chapter 4 of the saga dedicated to the killer who loves animals. Other announcements concerned the Canadian actor Shamier Anderson and the singer Rina Sawayama.

However, if we know that the character of Yen will be a killer friend of the protagonist, we do not know at the moment which roles Anderson and Sawayama will have to cover. In particular, eyes will obviously be on the pop star of Japanese and English origin who officially enters the world of cinema with John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick 4 is yet to come out and has already created an uproar in Keanu Reeves fans. The first release date, in fact, should have coincide at the cinema with chapter 4 also of Matrix, the series that launched the actor in the world stardome. However, we now know that Lionsgate has decided to move the film’s release to next year: the release is in fact scheduled for May 27, 2022.

John Wick 4: cast and story

The film, which will be directed by Chad sStahelski, once again brings Keanu Reeves to the screen as John Wick, an unfortunate but tenacious paid assassin and a great friend of animals. In this fourth chapter, the shooting of which should begin shortly between France, Germany And Japan, we find Keanu Reeves in the leading role, however, surrounded by at least three new names. Donnie Yen it seems to us, at least at the moment, the only name for which we do not doubt what his role could be, a role also confirmed by the same production: the actor and director is one of the idols of oriental cinema and has already appeared in Rogue One, in XxX: The Return of Xander Cage but above all it is the face of the protagonist of the series dedicated to Tai Chi: Ip Man.

In addition to Yen, we will find in an important role the Anglo-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama who has a single with Elton John. Mystery also on the role that Shamir Anderson will have to play, seen in the series Whynona Earp And Goliath.

