John Wick 4: Clancy Brown joins the cast of the film with Keanu Reeves

Clancy Brown represents a new entry in the cast of John Wick 4, the new chapter of the franchise with Keany Reeves which will be released in theaters next year.

Deadline exclusively reported the news of the entry of Clancy Brown In the cast from John Wick 4, new chapter of the franchise with Keanu Reeves protagonist. The actor has struck a deal with Lionsgate and will star alongside Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.

More than two years have passed since the theatrical release of John Wick 3 – Parabellum. The third installment of the franchise has garnered a good number of acclaim from audiences and critics, thus paving the way for a fourth film in the franchise, whose US theatrical release was postponed to May 27, 2022, on Memorial Day weekend. waiting to find out more about the new film dedicated to the character played by Keanu Reeves, Deadline has confirmed the entry of Clancy Brown in the cast of the spy movie. In this regard, director Chad Stahelski said: “I’ve been a fan of Clancy Brown for as long as I can remember. The fact that he is part of this project is an honor. It will be a perfect addition to the world of John Wick!“.

Loading... Advertisements

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. Reeves and Louise Rosner hold the role of executive producers. Production of the film is already underway in France, Germany and Japan. Last month it was announced that the villain of the fourth film will be played by Marko Zaror, one of the protagonists of From Dusk Till Dawn: the series.

As for Clancy Brown, audiences will soon be able to see him in Dexter: New Blood, the long-awaited revival of Dexter, which kicks off on November 7. It is a ten-episode miniseries that will follow up the eight seasons of the popular TV series, which aired from 2006 to 2013. The show will offer a new ending to Dexter Morgan or, if successful, could even mark a new restart. for the series. Brown will also star in the feature film Waldo, with Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. She recently starred in A Promising Woman and Thor: Ragnarok.