John Wick 4: Clancy Brown reveals new details of the film with Keanu Reeves

In a recent interview with Collider, Clancy Brown provided some interesting information about his character in the highly anticipated John Wick 4. The fourth installment of the popular franchise featuring Keanu Reeves will arrive in the room on March 24, 2023.

Brown he also revealed which other actor he got to share some sequences with.

I will say that more will be revealed on the table. DI Più on the great table; the type of complexity of that authority structure is revealed. I’m in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun

In the cast of John Wick 4, Besides Reeves, Brown And Skarsgard, there will also be Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, the pop star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Hiroyuki Sanada And Shamier Anderson.

Clancy Brown continued the interview talking about the last day of filming for John Wick 4.

I was there for Lance’s last night [Reddick]which was good. It was cool because I really wanted to meet Lance [per il suo compleanno]… And all the rumors about what Keanu is are absolutely true, absolutely right. Keanu at one point came to celebrate Lance at that last moment, it was really cool. Good boy. He’s a good boy, that Mr. Reeves

John Wick 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski, who was co-director of the first film of John Wick with David Leitch, before taking over directing for the next two sequels. The fourth film is written by Shay Hatten And Michael Finch.

We remind you that the Lionsgate is developing other projects in the gun-fu franchise with Keanu Reeves. The first is The Continental, the luxurious Hotel frequented exclusively by assassins, the other is Dancer, an all-female spin-off.

What can fans expect from John Wick 4?

