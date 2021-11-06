John Wick 4, Donnie Yen’s farewell to Keanu Reeves | Cinema

Filming ofare now ending, and gradually for the protagonists of the film comes the last day on the set.

In the case of action movie star Donnie Yen, the announcement of the end of his portion of filming was made on Instagram, with a video in which he greets Keanu Reeves:

After four months away from my family, I finally go home. It was super fun and creative to work with both Keanu and Chad Stahelski. I think you guys are going to really like this movie a lot. See you on the big screen!

In the video we can take a look behind the scenes, Yen also shows some of the gifts that the director and the protagonist of the film left him. This is the message with which he shared the video:

It is never easy to make a film, especially away from home, abroad. I’m finally going home after four months of John Wick 4, and I’d like to thank Keanu and Chad for their warm gestures, this trip was super fun, these people are humble, respectful and passionate filmmakers who just want to make the best movie possible, and I think this particular one is going to be very special. For me it was even more satisfying, in this experience, to have created genuine friendships. John Wick 4, you just have to wait a little longer!

The cast of the film includes Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Marko Zaror and Ian McShane. Shooting for the film took place between France, Germany and Japan.

The action franchise starring Keanu Reeves became a global hit with three chapters nearly getting it 600 million dollars worldwide. In the works there is a television series for Starz titled The Continental and also a spin-off titled Dancer.

To direct Dancer it will be Len Wiseman, director of the saga of Underworld but also executive producer of series like Swamp Thing, Lucifer And Sleepy Hollow. The script was written by Shay Hatten, author of Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder e John Wick 3 – Parabellum.

