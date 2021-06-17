John Wick 4, Hiroyuki Sanada joins Keanu Reeves

After the latest news on Bill Skarsgard – and obviously together with the various Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama – it just looks like in the next John Wick 4 by Chad Stahelski we will also see the Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada. An action expert, recently appeared in Mortal Kombat And Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder, who we will find alongside the absolute protagonist of the franchise (and executive producer), Keanu Reeves.

The role of Watanabe, a key character whose involvement in the main plot has not yet been clarified, at the moment still strictly kept secret. Well-informed rumors describe him as an old friend of the vengeful killer, with whom he seems to share many enemies. But we have learned how much surprises in the saga are on the agenda.

And so it will also be in the script signed by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) And Michael Finch (American Assassin), direct to the screen from Chad Stahelski. Who stated: “Having long admired Hiroyuki as both a performer and an action actor, I am thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family.”.

In production that is expected to start this summer between France, Germany and Japan he will return to share the set with Keanu Reeves after the 47 Ronin of 2013. But many will remember him in J-horror Ringu is in the Last Samurai by Tom Cruise, first of all Speed ​​Racer, The Wolverine And Avengers: Endgame. We will also see it in the FX series soon Shogun is in the Bullet Train with Brad Pitt. Directed by that David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick with Stahelski.