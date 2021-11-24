John Wick 4. Keanu Reeves anticipates the opening sequence in the desert on horseback

A horse in the desert and a very fast gallop, that’s what awaits us in the opening sequence of John Wick 4 according to Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves hinted at a spectacular opening sequence from John Wick 4 which takes place in a desert and sees him on horseback. The actor will thus return to propose a “means of transport” already exploited with great success in the franchise.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum: a photo from the film

Since the first film came out in 2014, the John Wick franchise has gained immense popularity and proved to be a box-office and critical success. Many surprises and action scenes that await fans in the fourth chapter. One of these was anticipated by Keanu Reeves in an interview for the cover of Empire. Here are the words of the star:

“… there is a sequence – I hope, we touch iron – in John Wick 4, this is the opening sequence. John Wick is back in the desert on horseback. I hope to be able to gallop fast.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 should be released in theaters on May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, a series inspired by the universe of John Wick, The Continental, and a female spinoff, Ballerina, which will star Cuban actress Ana de Armas, are in preparation. .