John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves arrives on the set (PHOTO)

After finishing the filming of The Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves is back in Germany on the set of John Wick 4, soon in the works, as shown by the photos of the star.

Keanu Reeves was spotted on the German set of John Wick 4. The photo of the actor spreads from The Metro show Reeves smiling and relaxed, with a disheveled beard and growing hair poking out under his hat after the shave required for the role of Neo.

Keanu Reeves will shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 back-to-back. Months ago, saga co-star Ian McShane anticipated the start of filming on John Wick 4 in 2021 even though he wasn’t sure if the fourth and fifth installments would be shot back-to-back.

Last May, director Chad Stahelski spoke about the pressure after the success of the first chapters of the John Wick saga stating:

“I guess the third movie felt like it needed a place to head to after number two, and I had these ideas. It became a wacky action movie. When I decided to do number four, a couple of times I was woke up in a cold sweat and thinking, ‘Horses! How can I beat horses ??!’ I think I have a lot of really cool ideas for the next movie that I think are different, shocking, fun and unique. “

Keanu Reeves: the training that allows him to keep fit for the action scenes of John Wick

The first three installments of the John Wick franchise, combined, grossed $ 587 million. In addition to John Wick 4 and 5, the franchise is expanding with a female film spinoff, Ballerina, announced by Lionsgate, and The Continental series in development for Starz.

John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, will be released on May 27, 2022.