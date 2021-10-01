John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves describes a scene from the film: “It’s crazy and unbelievable”

Keanu Reeves, currently busy filming John Wick 4, described an action-packed scene that the films in the franchise will see in the upcoming film in 2022.

After a wait that has been going on since the spring of 2019, further prolonged by the forced postponements of the release, the fans of John Wick have officially started the countdown that separates them from the vision of the fourth chapter of the successful franchise started in 2014. In a ‘interview released to Today, the very protagonist of the films directed by Chad Stahelski, that is, Keanu Reeves, spoke of John Wick 4 and revealed that the sequence of the film he is currently shooting sees his character fighting in traffic, involved in fire fights and road accidents.

“It is funny. It is intense. We’re shooting it, “Reeves said, adding,” _There’s some incredible action in the movie and new characters and it was really fun to play the role again and tell this story. You know, there are new characters and we are exploring a new world. Right now we’re shooting this crazy traffic fight scene. So there are traffic accidents, gunfights and so on“.

John Wick is an action franchise created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad and owned by Lionsgate. Keanu Reeves plays John Wick, a retired assassin who gets back into the game to indulge his hunger for revenge. All three films released in theaters from 2014 onwards were considered critical and box office hits. The third film, for example, grossed approximately $ 322 million at the global box office.

As for John Wick 4, the details relating to the new chapter in the story of the vengeful killer played by Reeves have not yet been revealed. The film will also feature Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Marko Zaror, who has been given a villain role. The John Wick 4 screenplay was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Keanu Reeves will arrive in theaters as early as December with Matrix 4, the new chapter of the sci-fi franchise created by the Wachowski sisters.