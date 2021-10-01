News

John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves describes a “very intense” fight scene

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In August we learned that John Wick 4 was shooting in 3 countries at the same time, now more news comes from the set. Indeed the protagonist Keanu Reeves described in an interview for Today one of the fight scenes from the upcoming film.

The actor said he shot scenes where his character collides with people in the middle of traffic. The franchise has often seen combat scenes involving vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and horses, and now the real road traffic is involved, in a combination of gunfights and accidents.

“They’re fun. They’re intense,” Reeves told Today. “There are really amazing action scenes in John Wick and several new characters, and it was really fun to play this role again and tell a new story. You know, there are new characters and we are opening this world a little bit. Right now we’re shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of the machines. So there are traffic accidents and gunfights. ”A truly explosive combination, which the director Chad Stahelski he will surely have handled the best.

Loading...
Advertisements

Fans are hoping for a video of one of these scenes to arrive soon. In the meantime we will tell you all the latest production news on John Wick 4!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

827
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
708
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
669
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
665
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
628
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
628
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
618
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
610
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
606
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top