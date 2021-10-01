John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves describes a “very intense” fight scene

In August we learned that John Wick 4 was shooting in 3 countries at the same time, now more news comes from the set. Indeed the protagonist Keanu Reeves described in an interview for Today one of the fight scenes from the upcoming film.

The actor said he shot scenes where his character collides with people in the middle of traffic. The franchise has often seen combat scenes involving vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and horses, and now the real road traffic is involved, in a combination of gunfights and accidents.

“They’re fun. They’re intense,” Reeves told Today. “There are really amazing action scenes in John Wick and several new characters, and it was really fun to play this role again and tell a new story. You know, there are new characters and we are opening this world a little bit. Right now we’re shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of the machines. So there are traffic accidents and gunfights. ”A truly explosive combination, which the director Chad Stahelski he will surely have handled the best.

Loading... Advertisements

Fans are hoping for a video of one of these scenes to arrive soon. In the meantime we will tell you all the latest production news on John Wick 4!