John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves photographed on the set in Berlin

The production of John Wick 4 has officially come alive, as evidenced by the first shots of Keanu Reeves, seen arriving at the Potsdam Babelsberg studios in Berlin a few days ago.

The 56-year-old actor, he appeared covered by a scarf and hat to fight the cold of the German capital and he showed himself smiling as usual, despite the thick stubble that hides part of his face.

The development of John Wick’s fourth chapter officially began shortly after the release of the third film, John Wick 3 – Parabellum, but as we all know, the pandemic has slowed down any production, including that of the successful Lionsgate action-thriller franchise. As communicated a few weeks ago by the director Chad Stahelsky, plans to shoot the fourth and fifth films at the same time would be skipped.

Filming of John Wick 4 will officially depart in June and will be held in different cities, including Berlin, Paris, New York up to Japan. Even more than the previous chapters, the fourth will have a real international dimension. The stakes are raised and it seems clear that the idea is to show how large the created world is.