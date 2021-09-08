John Wick 4 – Lance Reddick returns alongside Keanu Reeves!

Lance Reddick will return as the manager of the Continental Charon in John Wick – Chapter 4

Being a veteran of the franchise, Lance Reddick could not miss in the awaited fourth chapter of John Wick, the action film series starring Keanu Reeves. The actor will return to play as Charon, the precious manager of the Continental Hotel in New York and… the best friend of John’s dog. Given his prominent work at the Continental, fans have wondered if Charon will also be part of the television spin-off set in the hotel, although little or nothing is known about the project so far. Lance Reddick joins a cast that already includes Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson.

Reddick, who has also appeared in cult TV series such as Lost, The Wire And Fringe, has been working as a film actor for over 20 years. His character in the John Wick franchise is a fan favorite. “Lance has been part of the franchise from the very beginning and has been instrumental in shaping John Wick’s world.”director Chad Stahelski told Deadline. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with him again”.

John Wick – Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch; production is expected to start shortly in France, Germany and Japan. The release is currently scheduled for May 27, 2022.