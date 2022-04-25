‘John Wick 4’ launches a first promotional image for more news at CinemaCon

We came from bad news. First, the change of release date, a delay of almost a year that has placed ‘John Wick 4’ on March 24, 2023; and then Halle Berry’s confirmation of which is not part of this next installment. Now said film headed by Keanu Reeves could compensate his fans a little releasing novelties at CinemaCon.

First promotional art for ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been spotted at CinemaCon. (Source: https://t.co/b7nTRCToTq) pic.twitter.com/XJe5dOHV0q ? DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2022

The said convention, which starts this April 25 and will release first glimpses until next day 28 from Las Vegas (United States), he has scheduled the occasional bombshell, including the special showing of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. But beyond this film by Tom Cruise, CinemaCon could offer a small preview of the fourth installment of ‘John Wick’. The evidence? The first is that promotional image that can be seen in the convention center, a simple poster announcing the next in the saga; but also the exclusive presentation of all the projects that Lionsgate has underway.

The photo of ‘John Wick 4’, published by Bleedingcool and shared by DiscussingFilm, could be a bait of what we would see on April 28 in an appointment that would also have news from ‘The mercenaries 4’, a film that also had a promotional image at the convention. Lionsgate is not the only one that will have a presence at CinemaCon, also Neon, Sony, Disney or Universal are part of the appointment together with Paramount which has scheduled the aforementioned pass of the sequel to ‘Top Gun. Idols of the air’.

Universe ‘John Wick’

After the delay of ‘John Wick 4’, Lionsgate has not commented on the reasons that have caused the change of date, but this would not be a bad omen for the franchise, one of the most successful action proposals of the big screen. And it is that in addition to continuing to show good health in the cinema, hand in hand with its main saga, Wick has a considerable expansion of his universe on the way.

In the cinematographic field, ‘Ballerina’ is already being developed, spin-off about the character played by Anjelica Huston in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, who would have been interested in Ana de Armas as the protagonist; Y in the television sphere, ‘The Continental’ is cookedseries about the neutral territory to which the murderers of the saga go, and that focuses on Winston’s past, embodied in the films by Ian McShane, and that we will now see in the skin of Colin Woodell.