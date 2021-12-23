John Wick 4 postponed, here is the release date of the film with Keanu Reeves

A short teaser that appeared online shows the new release date of the awaited fourth chapter of the action saga that will debut on the big screen around the world in a year and a half

The news of the postponement of the date set for the release of “John Wick 4“, Which runs from May 2022 to March 24, 2023, spread quickly on the net, rekindling a discussion among fans who have already seen the debut of the fourth chapter of the much appreciated action saga starring Keanu Reeves slip several times. The release, postponed several times due to the pandemic, this time has been rescheduled due to the coincidence of the debut of other films in an important weekend for the American public: on May 30 in the United States, Memorial Day is celebrated but not this is the only reason behind the new decision.

The new release date in a teaser deepening



Keanu Reeves recommends 18 films to see at least once in a lifetime The new teaser, about twenty seconds of unpublished images, shows some employed in an office with a file relating to the protagonist of the saga; immediately after, one of them writes on a blackboard with chalk the new release date of the film. The teaser specifies that the date refers to a worldwide release.

The clip therefore does not leave much hope for the many fans of the saga that began on the big screen in 2014, a franchise that boasts worldwide revenues of almost five hundred and eighty-five million dollars, of which more than half are due to the success of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, released in 2019. Faced with these interests, the production, which also includes Reeves as executive producer, has deemed it appropriate to relocate the debut of the title to another time. On May 27, 2022, among other titles, “Top Gun: Maverick”, sequel to the cult with the pilots led by Tom Cruise, by Joseph Kosinski, will also be distributed.

Connections with “Matrix Resurrections” deepening



Matrix Resurrections, new video clip with Keanu Reeves It is not uncommon for the calendar of international cinema releases to undergo changes in recent seasons: postponements linked to the Covid pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), and coincidence with the release of other popular titles, are among the main reasons for this that in Hollywood and in the rest of the world has now become a new practice. The same “John Wick 4”, at some point, had to arrive in the hall in the same days in which it would make its debut the highly anticipated “Matrix Resurrections”: distributors and producers would never have allowed the release of two such important titles with the same actor as the protagonist. John Wick 4 will see Reeves return alongside Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film has a script written by the director himself together with Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. Stahelski, Keanu Reeves’ stunt double and stunt coordinator in the original “Matrix” trilogy, also appears in a scene from “Matrix Resurrections”, a gem that certainly won’t escape the most attentive viewers.