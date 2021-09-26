John Wick 4, release date, cast, plot, filming details and everything we know so far

– Advertisement –

When Keanu Reeves first returned to the action genre in 2014 with John Wick, no one could have imagined that it would become a saga, but we knew we wanted more immediately. Seven years later, Reeves’ ultra-killer heads a franchise that boasts no less than three films, has effectively built a mythology surrounding a clandestine league of killers with their own rules, customs and guidelines. A few days after the release of the third chapter, John Wick 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate announced that a fourth film was already on the horizon, with Reeves again in the title role, the stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski returning to direct. and Mike Finch (Predators) who is in charge of the script. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the release date by a year, we are fast approaching the debut of John Wick 4 and the hype is felt.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Wick 4, from its release date, where it’s shooting, to all the new cast members and so much more.

When is the John Wick 4 release date?

John Wick 4 was originally slated for a theatrical release on May 21, 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as Reeves’ scheduling conflicts with The Matrix: Resurrections, the premiere date has been pushed back by one year, as of May 27, 2022. Now, this is where we are.

Who is in the cast of John Wick 4?

In addition to Keanu Reeves returning as the hitman, Stahalesky also recently confirmed that Ian McShane will return for this fourth film. Other confirmed familiar faces are Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne. John Wick 4 is also rapidly building a stable entourage of new cast members, including a trio of proven hotheads, Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror, alongside horror scariest clown Bill Skarsgard, Japanese actor Hiroyuki. Sanada, the favorite of Wynonna Earp Shamier Anderson, the Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama in her film debut and Kurgan himself, Clancy Brown.

When and where is the fourth chapter shot?

In June 2021, a text sent to subscribers confirmed that John Wick 4 had begun shooting scenes. “It started. Consider it a professional courtesy. John Wick 4 is now in production, ”the text read. Shamier Anderson confirmed the start of production later that day with an image from the set.

The production will take the action out of New York City, with filming taking place primarily in Berlin and Paris, before additional photography takes place in Japan and New York. Additionally, we’ve learned that Lionsgate’s original plan to shoot John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 back-to-back has been put on hold due to the pandemic, so only John Wick 4 will be ready by the end of the summer.

Loading... Advertisements

Who are the confirmed characters?

Keanu Reeves will, of course, play the lead role of John Wick, a killer who wears a scary suit and knows about 10,000 ways to kill you. McShane reprises the role of Winston, owner of the New York Continental Hotel, whom we last saw betray John Wick with a bullet in the chest. Stahelski still thinks Winston’s intentions are to be played, “He wanted to shoot him,” the director said, “But did he want to kill him? This is interpretation, you can take it in two ways, and it’s kind of where we pick up some of the unanswered questions in John Wick 4. ”

Lance Reddick will reprise the role of Charon, the Continental’s steel concierge, while Fishburne will once again play the leader of the clandestine assassins, The Bowery King. Exact details on the new characters have been pretty scarce so far, Skarsgard said his role doesn’t require fighting training but is “something different.” Shamier Anderson, on the other hand, has posted a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of his intense weapon training, hinting that whoever his character is will be in the middle of battle alongside Wick. Marko Zaror, a stuntman and martial arts artist, as well as an actor, will be one of John Wick’s “main opponents”.

What is the plot of the fourth chapter?

While there’s no official John Wick 4 plot synopsis yet, there’s a ton of information on what we can expect. The film will pick up after the explosive finale of John Wick 3, which saw the protagonist completely separated from the assassin organization known as The High Table. The group’s leadership believes John is dead – thanks to Winston shooting him off the roof of a building – but in reality he was only wounded and placed in the care of The Bowery King. Fishburne revealed that the next film, like every film before it, will strive to delve even deeper into the mythology and lore surrounding this world, “I read the script. It’s really, really cool. While it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s definitely deeper in terms of the killer’s code and the relationship he has with a particular character… it’s really the heart and soul of the film. ”

In a recent interview Stahelski was quite adamant that no matter where John Wick 4 is going, it won’t have a happy ending. “John can survive all this crap, but in the end there is no happy ending. He has nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you, here’s a question for you: how the heck do you want it to end? Do you think he’ll ride off into the goddamn sunset? Has he killed 300 people and will he just walk away when all is settled? If this guy really existed how do you think the day will end? He’s screwed for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time”.

– Advertisement –