John Wick 4 shares its first details: “it is both a continuation and a conclusion”

john wick 4the fourth and long-awaited installment of the action saga starring the incombustible Keanu Reevesshares the first details of its history through its director, Chad Stahelsky, who has spoken exclusively with the Collider media after his first look at the recent CinemaCon 2022. And among the most striking statements, the filmmaker has highlighted that it is “both a continuation and a conclusion”; even more so if we take into account the fateful end of the third party.

John Wick 4 points to the closure of the film saga

Thus, the director of the film has shared the first details of a plot in which, for the moment, he does not want to delve too deeply: “I think John Wick 4 is a great continuation of the first three films. Also, it has some conclusion of the saga, which is great. We introduce a lot of new characters that have a lot to say about the past of the character of Keanu Reeves”, comments the director.

“And, obviously, also from the present. I think it’s a kind of brotherhood and it’s hopeful. What would life really be like with a kind of existential crisis like his? I think that’s going to be the fun part of the movie. That is what is ending. However, there is a good ending for emotional story that we have built during all this time”, concludes Stahelski.

john wick 4 is scheduled for release next March 24, 2023 with a cast led by Keanu Reeves alongside Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen and Natalia Tena.

Recall that the John Wick universe will expand with a new spin-off titled ballerinaa young assassin who seeks revenge against the group of people who killed her family, a film that will star the actress Anne of Arms; without a doubt, a surname that fits you like a glove.

