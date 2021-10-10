News

John Wick 4, shooting begins this summer. International sets unveiled

The fourth chapter will have an international dimension, with Keanu Reeves also busy shooting in Japan. No chance, however, to shoot the fifth film at the same time

The projects they see involved Keanu Reeves there are always so many. Various titles but certainly “John Wick 4”Is one of the main ones. The fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the now famous killer is highly anticipated by fans.

After the delays caused by Covid-19 (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), the production had seriously considered the idea of ​​being able to shoot the fourth and fifth film of the action saga at the same time. Chad Stahelski. Nothing to do. The dream has vanished and the crew and cast will only focus on the next upcoming film. According to “Collider,” Lionsgate’s plans have changed.

“John Wick 4” is currently in pre-production. As for the shooting, they were set for June 2021. Keanu Reeves will find himself traveling through various countries, from America to Europe, to Asia. Unlike the previous chapters, the fourth will have a real international dimension. The stakes are raised and it seems clear that the idea is to show how large the created world is. All this also in view of the TV series dedicated to the saga.

John Wick 4, what do we know

Here are the international sets that will see the production involved:

  • Berlin
  • Paris
  • New York
  • Japan

There pre-production is underway in Berlin. In fact, most of the film processing will take place in Germany. The project therefore continues at full speed. What is created will continue to entertain the public for a long time. Beyond the fifth cinematic chapter, there will be room for “The Continental“, A series aimed at showing the underground world of paid killers, as well as”Dancer”, A spin-off film with a female lead.

In a recent interview, Derek Kolstad, creator of the character of John Wick, explained how he will not be involved in the fourth and fifth installments of the saga with Keanu Reeves: “At some point in the development of your creation, it graduates, is fully formed and is ready to continue without you. Wish you well. I still hear Chad Stahelski and David Leitch but I don’t know what’s going to happen. It wasn’t my decision. For the third film I shared the credits with other people and in the end there was no need to come back to me. So they did “.

