‘John Wick 4’ shows a first look and the spin-off, ‘Ballerina’, confirms Ana de Armas as the protagonist

Keanu Reevesoutright star of Lionsgate’s hit action saga ‘John Wick’, didn’t want to miss CinemaCon held this week in Las Vegas. Neither Chad Stahelski, director of the next installment, ‘John Wick 4’, a film that showed those present a brief preview of what we can see in theaters on May 24.

“Are you ready John?”asks the character played by Laurence Fishburne at the start of said first look. “A new day dawns, new ideas, new rules, new administration”keep going. Then Wick, who until that moment had followed his roll, training, releases: “I’m going to kill them all”. After this, the teaser, which places us in Tokyo, gives way to a series of epic scenes, including one with John drenched in the rain, another with said character riding a horse in the desert, and two chases and fights with Wick distributing to right and left. “I want you to find peace, John”says the voiceover of Winston (Ian McShane). “The only path this leads to is death”.

“This is how ‘John Wick’ has managed to become not only a beloved saga, but in a singular experience and a cultural phenomenon. an original story without a pre-existing fan base that made it to the big screen, and will once again draw audiences back to the movies for the fourth time”said Joe Drake, head of Lionsgate (via THR).

For his part, Reeves wanted to look back at the moment in which he began to make a creative team with Stahelski, and underline what makes the aforementioned franchise special. “I met you, Chad, when we were making ‘The Matrix’ in 1998. I think that’s the film where we forged our creative bond through the Wachowski school of filmmaking and storytelling. It’s been an honor to build these stories with you, [una saga] that is the celebration of fight choreography, and that it can only tell its stories through movement“.

‘Ballerina’ with Ana de Armas

We knew that Ana de Armas was negotiating her incorporation into the spin-off of ‘John Wick’, ‘Ballerina’, but Lionsgate had not yet confirmed her signing. Now, from CinemaCon, the announcement of the incorporation of said actress for the leading role arrives from the film born from that “dance” group led by Anjelica Huston in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’. This spin-off would thus have de Armas to give life to a young murderess whose goal is revenge (of course), who will seek to kill all those responsible for the death of his family.

The production of the film would start this summer, with Len Wiseman as director, and a script signed by Shay Hatten (‘John Wick 3’, ‘Army of the Dead’). Stahelski will be in charge, together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, of producing this new adventure set in a universe that also has the series ‘The Continental’, on the way.