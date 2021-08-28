John Wick 4, the film with Keanu Reeves is shooting simultaneously in three countries!

Although not present in person, Keanu Reeves was one of the big stars of the recent CinemaCon. In addition to the official title and the first scenes of the new Matrix, in fact, an important update has arrived on the state of the art of John Wick 4.

As reported by Aaron Couch of the Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate took advantage of its panel at CinemaCon that the filming of John Wick 4 – which started last June with the addition of Scott Adkins in the cast – is taking place simultaneously in three countries: Japan, Germany and France.

After a first film set mainly in the New York area, the franchise began traveling internationally with the second chapter set partly in Rome, with John Wick 3 – Parabellum which then saw the killer of Keanu Reeves flee. in Morocco, and it seems that we will be exploring new and evocative settings in the new film as well.

Directed again by Chad Stahelski, the film will see among the new entries of the cast Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, who will join confirmed Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. The exit is set for May 27, 2022.

What do you expect from the new John Wick? Let us know in the comments!