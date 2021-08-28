News

John Wick 4, the film with Keanu Reeves is shooting simultaneously in three countries!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Although not present in person, Keanu Reeves was one of the big stars of the recent CinemaCon. In addition to the official title and the first scenes of the new Matrix, in fact, an important update has arrived on the state of the art of John Wick 4.

As reported by Aaron Couch of the Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate took advantage of its panel at CinemaCon that the filming of John Wick 4 – which started last June with the addition of Scott Adkins in the cast – is taking place simultaneously in three countries: Japan, Germany and France.

After a first film set mainly in the New York area, the franchise began traveling internationally with the second chapter set partly in Rome, with John Wick 3 – Parabellum which then saw the killer of Keanu Reeves flee. in Morocco, and it seems that we will be exploring new and evocative settings in the new film as well.

Loading...
Advertisements

Directed again by Chad Stahelski, the film will see among the new entries of the cast Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, who will join confirmed Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. The exit is set for May 27, 2022.

What do you expect from the new John Wick? Let us know in the comments!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

794
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
782
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
772
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
616
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
604
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
582
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
540
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
514
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
404
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
386
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top