John Wick 4, the release of the film with Keanu Reeves has been postponed: here is the new date!

John Wick 4 will pick up from where John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has stopped but unfortunately we still have to wait a long time before we see our favorite killer return to the scene. Lionsgate has released a new teaser for the film, announcing that the release date has been postponed for a year.

Filming for John Wick 4 ended a few months ago, while this latest teaser, which you can see above, doesn’t offer much beyond the new date: it’s made up of footage of administrators and operators doing paperwork and ending with cherry blossom petals. that fall on words “I’ll see you”. Keanu Reeves will return as the hitman when John Wick 4 will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. The release date has therefore been postponed by a year considering that the film was due to be released in May 2022. In addition to Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane will return in the cast.

John Wick 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski, based on a screenplay by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, who co-wrote Parabellum. Meanwhile, the title of John Wick 4 has been revealed, the original release date of this fourth installment of the franchise was set for May 21, 2021, the same day that The Matrix Resurrections should have gone out to the cinema, before COVID-19 literally ruined everything.

The news of this date change is certainly a disappointment for fans, but this choice seems even stranger considering that the shooting of the film is over, so at the moment it is not known. what obstacle has arisen which requires another 10 months of post-production.