John Wick 4: the title of the film revealed by the photo of the gifts received at the end of the shooting?

A photo of a gift received by crew members at the end of filming on John Wick 4 would reveal the title of the film.

The gifts handed out to crew members for the end of filming appear to have unveiled the title from John Wick 4: Hagakure it is in fact the word printed on the bag created to celebrate the end of the work on the set.

The photos of the bag that have appeared online thus reveal the interesting anticipation that reveals the link with Japanese tradition and the history of the samurai.

Hagakure is an ancient text that contained the reflections and teachings of Yamamoto Tsunetomo regarding the life of the samurai. In the cast of the fourth chapter of the story of John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, there will also be Donnie Yen, a great expert in martial arts, who had expressed his appreciation for Chad Stahelski and Reeves in a recent interview with Collider. The actor said: “They are simply lovely men, gentlemen, and have big hearts. Keanu has a good soul, he is a good man“. Speaking of Stahelski Yen had emphasized:”People think he’s a brilliant action man, but he’s not just that, he understands movies, he knows the history of cinema, he knows what’s going on. I’m having an incredible experience working with them on this movie, better than any other movie I’ve made in Hollywood before“.

The cast of the film will also include Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown and Rina Sawayama. Among the returns, however, there are those of Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.

John Wick 4 is expected to hit US theaters on May 27, 2022.