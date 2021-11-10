John Wick 4, unveiled the official title of the film with Keanu Reeves

As with Matrix 4, the title of John Wick’s new chapter has been “announced” with a photo leak on social media

Filming on John Wick 4 has ended and, as happened with Matrix 4: Resurrections, the title may have been announced indirectly. A photo circulating on the net made fans of Keanu Reeves and the now famous franchise cheer.

deepening



John Wick 4, filming finished: Keanu Reeves gift to stuntmen The fourth chapter was supposed to arrive in cinemas in May 2021 and instead has been postponed for a year. The arrival in American theaters is scheduled for May 27, 2022. The pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP) had a devastating impact, also canceling the dream of Keanu Reeves Day. This included the simultaneous release of John Wick 4 and Matrix 4.

John Wick 4, the title The secret of John Wick 4’s title seems to have definitely fallen. A photo arrived on the net shows a branded bag linked to the new film of the franchise. It can be clearly read John Wick 4: Hagakure. It is natural to ask what the meaning is. Hagakure can literally be translated as “in the shade of the leaves”. The reference is to an ancient Japanese work by Yamamoto Tsunetomo, philosopher and samurai. A spiritual guide reserved almost exclusively for ronin, or samurai left without a master.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



deepening



John Wick, Ana De Armas protagonist of the spin-off film by Keanu Reeves A wink to Japanese culture, in line with the addition to the cast of Donnie Yen, the famous martial arts master, who will play alongside Keanu Reeves. To complete the cast will be the following actors: Rian Sawayama

Scott Atkins

Hiroyuki Sanada

Bill Skarsgard

Ian McShane

Lance Reddick

Laurence Fishburne

John Wick, where we left off deepening



The Continental, John Wick prequel: Mel Gibson in the cast Hagakure refers to the ronin and is a bit like the image we now have of John Wick. One could look at Winston, the Continental’s manager, as his boss, in some way. He is a power-hungry man who has long protected John, until the final betrayal of the third chapter. In order to recover the Continental, returning to the graces of the High Table, he did not think twice about making his friend fall into the void. Left for dead, John was found by what remains of the Bowery King group. He too has a revenge to do and together they will try to bring down the kings of this underground world.