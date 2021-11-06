John Wick 4 video of the set shows Donnie Yen saying goodbye to Keanu Reeves on his last day of filming

– Advertisement –

With 2022 less than two months away, one of the most anticipated films of the new year is the next chapter in the franchise. John Wick. While filming is still ongoing, one of the new cast members of John Wick 4 has officially finished his job. Donnie Yen posted the announcement on Instagram saying,

“After four months away from my family, I am finally returning home. It was super fun and creative to work with both Keanu and Chad. I am sure you will like this very much. See you on the big screen ”.

The video is a nice behind-the-scenes look that shows the bond that Yen and Keanu Reeves created on the film set with Reeves’ breathtaking personality shining all the time. Included in the footage is Yen showing off some of the farewell gifts left to the famous action star by both Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. Yen concluded his post by writing, “For me what is even more gratifying from this experience is having found genuine friendships”.

Yen has spent nearly the last four decades making a career in action film series such as Tiger Cage and Ip Man and is best known in the American market for xXx – The return of Xander Cage and above all for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where he said the now iconic phrase, “I am one with strength and strength is with me”. In John Wick 4, Yen will play Caine, who was previously described as an old friend of Wick, shares the same story and enemies as our favorite assassin. Yen said working on John Wick 4 gave him the funniest experience working on a Hollywood movie.

This fourth chapter seems to pick up on the threads of the plot left open by Parabellum, where Wick was left for dead after cutting ties with the assassin organization known as The High Table. Not much else is known about the plot because there isn’t an official synopsis yet, we just know that most of the action will take place outside of New York City and take Wick to places like Berlin and Paris.

The production scrapped the original plan to shoot John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back due to the pandemic, but the highly anticipated fourth film will hit theaters on May 27, 2022, where we’ll see Yen and Reeves’ newfound action-packed friendship in all its glory. The sequel also stars Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

