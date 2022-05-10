John Wick 4: “We continue to find new and interesting ways to make John Wick suffer”, says the director

The first installment of the successful John Wick franchise, Another Day To Kill – 85%, hit theaters in 2014. A few years later, the sequels John Wick 2: A New Day To Kill were released – 89%, and John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% in 2017 and 2019 respectively. All three feature films starred beloved actor Keanu Reeves, directed by Chad Stahelski, and written by Derek Kolstad.

In a recent interview, Reeves Y Stahelsky they told The Hollywood Reporter They had a simple goal to John Wick: Chapter 4, and this was to make the protagonist suffer. The filmmaker explained the following:

We continue to find new and interesting ways to make John Wick suffer. That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer and then design backwards.

This Lionsgate franchise has managed to gross $579 million at the worldwide box office, fueled by Reeveswho performs most of the stunts and action choreography, being guided by the director and stunt expert, Chad Stahelsky.

In addition to being well received by the public and becoming a commercial phenomenon, the saga has been described as one of the best in the action genre of the last decade. After the success of parabellumfans wanted to see more of the popular ex-hitman, and soon John Wick: Chapter 4 was announced. Originally, this film had a premiere scheduled for May 2022, however, it had to be delayed until 2023 due to some problems arising from the pandemic. Despite the change in dates, the film is on its way and many fans are already excited to see Reeves back in action.

On April 29, the first trailer for john wick 4 during the presentation of the film at CinemaCon 2022. According to information from dead line, the preview takes place in Tokyo and begins with John Wick training in a gym. Suddenly the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) walks in and asks, “Are you ready, John?” Wick replies “Yes” and says, “I’m going to kill them all.” Winston (Ian McShane) adds, “I want you to find peace, John… The only path this leads to is death.” Following the preview presentation, Lionsgate Chairman, joe drakeadded the following:

Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick movie was like watching the genre evolve before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they’d ever seen. Guided by Chad in the director’s chair and Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More tradition. More inventive. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hit man with a library book, to the horses galloping across the endless dunes of the Jordan desert.

