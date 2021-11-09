John Wick 4 with Keanu Reeves now has an official title

The fourth chapter of the film saga of John Wick finished principal photography a couple of weeks ago, so much so that now the full title of the film thanks to some special giveaways distributed to many of the people involved in the production of the film. In line with the previous one John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it seems that the name of the fourth adventure of the character played by Keanu Reeves will completely follow the classic style of the saga.

Keanu Reeves stars as ‘John Wick’ in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM

Looks like we have an official title for #JohnWick: Chapter 4! (Street: @bigscreenleaks) pic.twitter.com/FASw1dXD75 – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 8, 2021

As reported by ComicBook (here the original news), on a bag it is in fact possible to read the title clearly John Wick 4: Hagakure. History teaches that “Hagakure” is an old Japanese text that collects the thoughts and teachings of Yamamoto Tsunetomo, military and philosopher as well as legendary samurai of the prefecture of Saga, in the province of Hizen. The name of the film definitely makes sense when you consider that the actor and martial arts master Donnie Yen (Iron Monkey And Ip Man), was cast in the film alongside Reeves. In the cast we will also find, Marko Zaror, the singer Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat, Army of the Dead), Bill Skarsgård (IT) And Scott Atkins. Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne will also reprise their respective roles as Winston, Charon and Bowery King.

Initially planned for 2021, John Wick 4 has unfortunately been postponed for a year due to the health emergency linked to the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the fact that a spin-off prequel of John Wick called The Continental: the show will follow Winston’s early years as owner of the Continental hotel in New York City in the 1970s. While waiting to discover the new adventures of John, scheduled in American cinemas on May 27, 2022, here on Amazon you can buy the trilogy of John Wick in Home Video.